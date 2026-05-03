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Veteran Actor Sudesh Kumar Dies At 95 In Mumbai Due To A Brain Stroke

Sudesh Kumar is survived by his wife Jaya and daughter Mishika

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Veteran Actor Sudesh Kumar Dies At 95 In Mumbai Due To A Brain Stroke
Sudesh Kumar dies.
  • Veteran actor Sudesh Kumar died on May 1 at the age of 95
  • He suffered a brain stroke two weeks before his death
  • Sudesh Kumar was born in pre-independence Peshawar
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Veteran actor Sudesh Kumar Dhawan died on May 1 after suffering a brain stroke. He was 95.

He died at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor had suffered a brain stroke two weeks before his death. He was admitted to the hospital from April 20 to April 30. After initial treatment, he was brought back home last week, where an ICU setup had been arranged to continue his care. 

He is survived by his wife Jaya and daughter Mishika.

Sudesh Kumar was born on March 17, 1931. His prayer meet will be held on May 4, 2026, from 4 pm onwards at FPH Banquets Hall in Mumbai. 

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Though he pursued a science degree from Elphinstone College, his aspirations diverged from his father's wish for him to become a doctor. Drawn to the world of performance, he chose acting instead and began his artistic journey with Prithviraj Kapoor's renowned theatre group.

Sudesh Kumar gained widespread recognition with the tragic romantic film Saranga, where he played the lead role. Over the years, he appeared in a range of films.

In addition to his work in Hindi cinema, he also featured in several successful South Indian productions. His roles in films like Chhoti Bahen, Bharosa, and Khandan earned him recognition as a supporting actor.

Beyond acting, Sudesh Kumar also explored film production. His last project as a producer was Jaan Hatheli Pe.

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