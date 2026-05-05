Malayalam Actor Santhosh K Nayar Dies In Road Accident In Kerala

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nayar died on Tuesday morning following a road accident in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. In the early hours of Tuesday, his car rammed into a van. His wife, who was accompanying him, is being treated at the hospital.

Santhosh K Nayar stepped into the film industry with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha.

He featured in more than 100 films and was mostly known for villainous and comic roles.

Born on November 12, 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nayar grew up in a well-educated family.

His father, C. N. Kesavan Nair, was a retired headmaster.

His mother, P. Rajalakshmiamma, was a retired teacher.

During his college days, he was actively involved in politics. While his sisters became gynecologists, he chose acting as his career path.

Santhosh also shared an interesting personal connection with superstar Mohanlal. The two were contemporaries at MG College, where Santhosh pursued a BSc in Mathematics while Mohanlal studied Commerce.

In several interviews, Santhosh fondly recalled their college days, noting that although they were nearly the same age, Mohanlal became his senior after Santhosh briefly left his studies to pursue engineering before returning to complete his degree.

Mohaniyattam marks his final appearance. It is currently running in theatres. The film now stands as his final on-screen appearance.

The film hit theatres on April 10 and serves as a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). The film will begin streaming on Netflix from May 8.

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the story follows Sasidharan Nair's family as they are trapped in a tense situation. The cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vinay Forrt, and Jagadish.