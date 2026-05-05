Kushboo Sundar Praises True 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay On His Spectacular Assembly Election Win: 'Look Forward To Seeing You Lead'

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay made a spectacular debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, beating established names like DMK and AIADMK. Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 107 out of 234 seats. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan, from Rashmika Mandanna to A.R. Rahman, celebrities across fields have congratulated Vijay for his stellar feat.

Joining the bandwagon is Khushbu Sundar, who shared a happy picture with the man of the moment.

She wrote: "Heartiest congratulations to my brother @actorvijay and his entire team of #TVK on the spectacular win in Tamil Nadu. God bless you today and always. Now looking forward to seeing you lead, truly as the #JanaNayagan."

Veteran actor Rajinikanth wrote: "My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. @TVKVijayHQ."

Dhanush, Venkatesh Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anirudh Ravichander, Silambarasan TR, Karthi, Mahesh Babu, and many other prominent names wished Vijay as he stepped into the political arena with a thunderous win.

However, his party fell short of the majority mark of 118 to form the government.

As the single largest party, TVK is likely to be invited by the governor to form the government, even if it begins as a minority administration. Party insiders remain confident of securing outside support. They point to possible backing from parties currently aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)—including the Congress, which won five seats; the Communist Party of India (CPI); the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)); and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which won two seats each.