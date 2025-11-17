Kushboo Sundar Slams Trolls After Sundar C Backs Out Of Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan's Thalaivar 173

Kushboo Sundar has never been one to stay silent in the face of online abuse, and the actor-politician has once again made that clear.

Days after director Sundar C stepped away from Thalaivar 173, the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project, a section of social media users began circulating unverified claims and distasteful remarks about the filmmaker and his family.

While the production team maintained its focus on finalising the right script, Kushboo found herself addressing a wave of trolling that quickly turned personal.

Kushboo Pushes Back Against Online Abuse

Several users attempted to link Sundar C's exit from Thalaivar 173 to imagined controversies, prompting Kushboo to directly counter their comments.

When one person suggested that the director had withdrawn because Rajinikanth wanted Kushboo to perform an item number in the film, she hit back with, "Ile, unga veetule irundhu yaaravadhu aaduvaikkalamnu nenacho (No, we were thinking of roping in someone from your family for that)."

Another troll went further and wrote, "Kusu, heard that Rajini and Kamal threw your husband out of their production movie due to Sundar C's pathetic story narration. So is it time for the Indian film industry to throw your husband, Sundar C, into the dustbin?" Kushboo responded, "Yen seruppu size 41, adi vaanga thayaara? (My slipper size is 41. Are you ready to get beaten with it?)"

What Lies Ahead For The Film

As the online chatter continued, Kamal Haasan stepped in to offer clarity from the production side.

Speaking about Sundar C's decision to part ways with the project, he said, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it. Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script (sic)."

With the director's position now open, industry discussions have naturally shifted to possible successors. Dhanush's name has been mentioned among fan circles, though the team remains focused on finding a script that matches the expectations surrounding a collaboration between two of Tamil cinema's biggest icons.

