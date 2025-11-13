Thalaivar 173: Director Sundar C Backs Out Of Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Film

Rajinikanth and Sundar C's professional collaboration appears to have hit a major roadblock. The filmmaker has confirmed his exit from Thalaivar 173, backed by Kamal Haasan's production banner.

The news was shared by Sundar C's publicist on November 13, 2025, and instantly went viral across social media. Earlier in the day, his wife Khushbu Sundar also shared the statement on Instagram, but she later deleted the post.

He wrote, "Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173."

In a detailed note, Sundar C shared, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

The filmmaker also apologised to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for stepping away from Thalaivar 173.

He added, "Although I am stepping away from this opportunity, I shall continue to seek their expert guidance. I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus. Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high."

Sundar C concluded the note by thanking his fans for their support. "Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all," he said.

The development comes as a surprise, given the high expectations surrounding the collaboration between Sundar C, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Thalaivar 173 is slated for a theatrical release during Pongal 2027.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Enjoys Food From 'Pattal' On Roadside During Trip To Rishikesh