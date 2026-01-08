Ram Gopal Varma Reviews <i>Toxic</i> Teaser: 'No Male Director Is Man Enough To Be Compared To Geetu Mohandas'

The teaser of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, unveiled on January 8 to mark Yash's 40th birthday, has taken the internet by storm. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come out in strong praise of director Geetu Mohandas, calling her vision nothing short of extraordinary.

RGV Praises Geetu Mohandas

Reacting to the teaser on X, Ram Gopal Varma expressed disbelief that a woman director had made the movie. He wrote on X, "After seeing the @TheNameIsYash starring trailer of #Toxic I have no doubt that @GeethuMohandas_ is the ultimate symbol of Women Empowerment ..No Male director is Man enough in comparison to this Woman .. I still can't believe she shot this."

RGV says he cannot believe Geetu Mohandas shot Yash's #Toxic after seeing the teaser: ‘No male director is man enough'https://t.co/zXETjJCVPw — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) January 8, 2026

A Look At Toxic's Teaser

The two-minute teaser opens in a cemetery during a funeral, only for the stillness to be broken by a car arriving on the scene. Inside the vehicle, an intimate moment escalates the "toxic" tension before an explosion shatters the calm.

Yash then makes his dramatic entry through thick fog, cigarette in hand. Shirtless and tattooed, he slips into an oversized black coat and delivers the line, "Daddy's home." What follows is a burst of violence, with the actor doing what he does best - wielding guns and creating chaos with magnetic screen presence.

Titled Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups, the film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Shot in Kannada and English, it will also release in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Alongside Yash, the cast features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, whose first looks were released ahead of the teaser.

