Rajinikanth Enjoys Food From <i>'Pattal'</i> On Roadside During Trip To Rishikesh

Taking a short break from his overwhelming work commitments, superstar Rajinikanth took off to the Himalayas for some spiritual recharge.

If the reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth visited the Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh and offered his tribute to Swami Dayananda. During his time there, Thalaiva reportedly even meditated along the banks of the Ganga and also participated in the Ganga Aarti.

The reports further claimed that the '2.0' actor went to Dwarahat after Rishikesh.

Many photos from his spiritual getaway have surfaced on social media.

In one of the stills, Rajinikanth was seen wearing white clothes, eating food served on disposable leaf plates (pattal) placed on a stone surface by the roadside. A car parked against a hilly backdrop was seen in the backdrop.

Another photo had the superstar chatting with a group of men, most likely at the ashram, followed by a pic of Rajinikanth alongside a priest, offering his respects.

Recently, Rajinikanth offered his condolences to the victims of the unfortunate stampede incident during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally organised by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The 'Kabali' actor wrote on his X (previously known as Twitter), "The news of the loss of innocent lives in the incident that occurred in Karur shakes the heart and causes immense grief. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Comfort to those who were injured."My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion. I urge the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that those rescued from the congestion receive proper treatment and that those affected receive appropriate relief".

Work-wise, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's "Coolie".

With Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan in key roles, the drama reached the theatres on August 14.

