Rajinikanth's Autobiography In Works, Confirms Daughter Soundarya

Rajinikanth is working on his autobiography, his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has confirmed, sparking excitement among fans and the film fraternity.

What's Happening

Speaking during promotions for her latest film, Soundarya revealed that the superstar has already begun documenting his life story.

She shared that the book will chronicle his journey from his early struggles to his rise as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated actors.

“For our dear Thalaiva, the man who paved his own way through hard work, Rajini sir has already begun writing his life history, beginning from his struggles as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming a superstar in Kollywood,” she told Galatta.

According to Soundarya, the autobiography will delve into defining moments that shaped Rajinikanth's personal and professional life.

“The book would narrate the important turning points in his life that people are curious to know,” she said, indicating that readers can expect insights into phases of his career that have largely remained private.

Her comments align with earlier remarks made by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who had spoken about Rajinikanth's writing routine during the shoot of Coolie. Lokesh had said he saw the actor “write every day” on the sets of the film, hinting at his commitment to the project.

Soundarya described the book as a comprehensive account of both his life and craft. “This autobiography will give insight into his journey and the effort he has put in for every single role and in his life...it will be a global sensation," she said.

Background

Rajinikanth's journey from working as a bus conductor in Bengaluru to becoming a pan-Indian and international star spans more than five decades.

Over the years, he has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada cinema, along with a brief appearance in Hollywood. The forthcoming autobiography is expected to reflect on the discipline, resilience and choices that defined his long career.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is currently filming Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2. He has also announced a new project, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, which will be directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, known for Don.