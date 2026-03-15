Aamir Khan Celebrates 61st Birthday With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Ex-Wives Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan turned 61 on Saturday (March 14). The actor celebrated his birthday with an intimate celebration at his home, attended by family members and a few close friends.

What's Happening

The gathering brought together several people, including his partner Gauri Spratt, his first wife Reena Dutta and their children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.

His second wife, Kiran Rao, was also present along with their son, Azad Rao Khan.

A video from the celebration was later shared on social media by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the event with his wife, Safa Baig.

In the clip shared by Pathan, Aamir is seen cutting his birthday cake while those around him cheer. The actor then feeds the first slice of cake to his son Azad, followed by his daughter Ira and partner, Gauri.

Along with the video, Irfan Pathan also shared a birthday message for the actor and appreciated Ira Khan's work in the field of mental health awareness.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Aamir bhai. Also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through Agatsu Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health & much more. Video: @nupur.shikhare."

Ira runs the Agatsu Foundation, which focuses on mental health awareness and support initiatives.

Background

Several videos from the gathering later appeared online. In one clip, Aamir Khan is seen stepping out of the venue with Gauri Spratt.

When photographers asked the couple to pose together, they briefly stopped and smiled for the cameras.

Soon after, Reena Dutta and their son Junaid Khan were also seen leaving the venue.

Apart from family members, a few celebrities were also spotted attending the celebration.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was among those present, while Riteish Deshmukh arrived with his wife Genelia D'Souza. Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also seen attending the gathering.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is backing the upcoming film Ek Din, which features Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi. The film is scheduled to release on May 1.

He is also producing Lahore 1947, which is expected to arrive in theatres on August 13.