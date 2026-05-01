Aamir Khan Reveals Being 'Stressed' And Writing Notes To Mansoor Khan: "What If The Plane Crashes Or I Die?

Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan go way back. They are cousins and had together delivered Aamir Khan's blockbuster debut, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. In a recent interaction, Aamir Khan stated that he writes a "secret note" to Mansoor Khan every time he boards a flight.

Why Though?

What's Happening

Aamir Khan told The Hollywood Reporter India, "When the shoot gets over, and we're in the final post-production, I've always written a note to Mansoor. I always get very stressed, thinking, what if my plane crashes or I die? I don't want the film to go wrong. So, I ask the director to take Mansoor's advice. And I ask Mansoor to take care of it. I do it every time before I get on a flight."

Not just notes, but Aamir Khan had also advised his ex-wife Kiran Rao to consult Mansoor Khan for any pending work, if something were to happen to him.

Aamir Khan continued, "He's one person whose instinct I trust fully. That's what I've told Kiran (Rao, ex-wife) a number of times - if something happens to me, make sure you run it by Mansoor."

Mansoor Khan reacted to it, saying, "I got to know this recently, and I'm under huge stress."

On Son Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan has been seen out and about, being a solid pillar of support for his son Junaid Khan's third film, Ek Din, which released in theatres today. He will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi.

Speaking of how independent Junaid is, Aamir Khan told Radio City India, "Junaid aisa nahi hai, woh mujhe kabhi kuch karne nahi dega. He is a very independent guy, very strong-willed, and doesn't give up easily. Woh lambi race ka ghoda hai, jo mere baare mein bhi bola jaata tha jab main pehle-pehle aaya tha (He's a horse for the long run, the same thing people used to say about me when I had just started out). Failures don't faze him, and he's very honest with himself."

He added, "He has also portrayed his character in Ek Din with full honesty. Although it's not a very heroic character, he has never tried to step out of it. That shows his honesty towards his work."

Work

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2005 film Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par. He also had a small cameo in the film Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos, released earlier this year.