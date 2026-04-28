Aamir Khan Feels '<i>Mukammal</i>' With Gauri Spratt, Admits Why His Marriages With Reena and Kiran Did Not Work Out

Love, reflection, and a bit of honesty - that's Aamir Khan for you right now. The Bollywood star is opening up about his past, his regrets, and where his heart stands today.

In a recent chat with Navbharat Times, Aamir got candid about his relationships, his children, and why he finally feels "complete" with girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan Opens Up About His Personal Life

Aamir Khan shared that he is in a happy space with his partner, Gauri Spratt, and feels grateful for her presence in his life.

"I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," he shared.

The actor also reflected on his personal growth, admitting that accepting mistakes has helped him evolve.

"I am the way I am. Every person makes mistakes in their life; no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn't make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try not to repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say," he added.

Aamir Khan Admits His Biggest Regret

Opening up further, Aamir spoke honestly about what he considers the biggest mistake of his life - not spending enough time with his loved ones.

He revealed that for decades, work took priority over everything else.

"The one mistake that I have already started rectifying is not giving enough time to my closed ones and relationships. I was only addicted to work, filmmaking, and acting for 30-35 years. I got a chance to examine my life again during the COVID pandemic. I wasn't able to work at that time, then I realised that I had lost many things and this time would not come again," he said.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares Ira and Junaid, before they separated in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two parted ways in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

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