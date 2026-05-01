Pics: Pregnant Deepika Padukone With Shah Rukh Khan On <i>King</i> Set In Cape Town

Deepika Padukone, who's expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh this year, has been spotted shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for King in Cape Town, South Africa, recently. Pictures and a short video from the set are already viral on social media. In the pictures, Deepika is seen sporting her million-dollar smile. She's wearing a flowy dress, while Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a striped shirt, a pair of shades, and a pendant. They were reportedly shooting for a song.

As soon as the pictures went viral on Reddit, fans jumped into action.

A user wrote: "My eyes always land on Deepika even if she's not in focus in the pic, even when I haven't read the caption to expect her in the pic. She's something else, man—look at her."

Another user wrote: "SRK looking incredible for 60. He doesn't need all the CGI they end up using in the final product. Hopefully they tone that shit down, but since this is obviously a flashback, I'm guessing they won't."

Another user wrote: "Deepika looks absolutely gorgeous whenever she lets her hair down. And of course, Shahrukh."

Deepika Started Shooting in September 2025

Last year, Deepika shared an official post announcing her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in King.

She shared a picture where she's seen holding Shah Rukh's hand.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly 18 years ago: "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together. #King #Day1."

King marks Deepika's sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

They first worked together in the blockbuster Om Shanti Om and later in hits like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

Deepika exited two high-profile projects—Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD—over an 8-hour work shift demand, among other reasons.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, it's touted to be an action drama that amalgamates style and content.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.