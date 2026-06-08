Video: Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump As She Visits New Mumbai Home With Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted visiting their luxurious new home in Mumbai, where the actor proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

On Monday, Deepika and Ranveer were seen on the balcony of their sea-facing quadruplex in Bandra West. The couple appeared to be checking on the progress of the interior work as they prepare to move into their dream home with their growing family.

Deepika looked effortlessly stylish in an all-white co-ord outfit. Ranveer kept it casual in a red T-shirt paired with black trousers and a black cap. The pair were seen chatting while taking a look around the property, and all eyes were naturally on Deepika's visible baby bump.

The sighting comes just weeks after Deepika and Ranveer announced that they are expecting their second child. On April 19, 2026, the couple shared a family picture on social media featuring their daughter, Dua.

In the adorable photo, little Dua was seen holding a pregnancy test.

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

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