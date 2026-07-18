Ahead Of <i>Pralay</i> Shoot, Ranveer Singh Hides New Look During His Visit To Hansal Mehta's Office

Ranveer Singh knows how to keep fans intrigued. The actor was recently seen hiding his new look while visiting Hansal Mehta's office in Mumbai. His secretive appearance has fueled speculation about the character he will portray in his upcoming film, Pralay.

A video circulating on social media shows Ranveer Singh arriving at and later leaving Hansal Mehta's office with his face fully covered. Dressed in all-black attire, a cap, a mask and sunglasses, the Dhurandhar star made sure photographers couldn't catch a glimpse of his new look.

The actor kept the disguise on even as he exited, perhaps to keep his makeover for Pralay under wraps. As he got into his car, a few photographers joked, “Baba naraaz ho kya?” To which Ranveer didn't respond.

Ranveer Singh is set to begin filming for Jai Mehta's zombie survival thriller in the coming months. According to reports, shooting is expected to begin in September 2026. The actor is already undergoing extensive prep for the role, which will demand both physical endurance and emotional intensity.

A major schedule for the project is reportedly set to be shot in Australia. After wrapping that leg, Ranveer is expected to take a paternity break before returning to the film, reported News 18.

Pralay is said to have a staggering Rs 300 crore budget, with an international team hired for its large-scale zombie universe. Jai Mehta co-wrote the screenplay with Lootere writer Vishal Kapoor.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is also in talks to play the female lead opposite Ranveer, which would mark her Bollywood debut after Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Set in a dystopian Mumbai ravaged by a zombie outbreak, the post-apocalyptic thriller follows a married couple's fight for survival. Ranveer Singh is also co-producing the film under his banner, Ma Kasam Films.