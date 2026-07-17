<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Farah Khan Reacts To Bias Allegations Over Shilpa Shinde's Remarks On Shivangi Joshi

Farah Khan has responded to criticism over her silence following Shilpa Shinde's remarks about Shivangi Joshi on Lock Upp 2. The filmmaker-choreographer reacted after a social media post questioned why Shilpa and Shreya Kalra were not called out for their crude comments on Shivangi Joshi's virginity in the Netflix reality series.

The social media post read, “Ekta, Farah, Riteish, and Netflix, are y'all's 84 cameras not working anymore that you guys cannot see the disgusting shitty comments passed by Shreya and Shilpa to Shivangi!? They are continuously going way below the belt talking about a girl's character on an international platform, and y'all aren't even calling them out on it!?"

The user alleged the makers and hosts were biased and also questioned the difference in treatment, adding if Akanksha Chaudhary's mistake was “made such a big deal", then Shilpa and Shreya should get similar treatment for their comments.

After the post gained attention online, Farah decided to address the matter. In the comments section, she wrote, "Please watch judgement day, then write angry letters.” This suggests the matter will be addressed during the show's Judgement Day this Saturday, where contestants are usually judged for their actions and controversies.

The controversy began after Shilpa Shinde, in conversation with Shreya Kalra, made a personal remark about Shivangi. She brought up Shivangi's virginity in a manner that did not sit right with many viewers, who found it inappropriate.

In another clip Shilpa was seen commenting on Shivangi's character, claiming that she had multiple affairs and dated every co-star she had worked with on television.

Shilpa's comments on Shivangi quickly went viral as the episodes did not show the hosts calling her out for her comments. Audiences started criticising the hosts for being biased and taking no actions against such comments. After Farah Khan's comment on the matter, Judgement Day is expected to be packed with revelations, drama, and unexpected announcements. Lock Upp Season 2 streams new episodes every Saturday through Thursday at 8 PM IST only on Netflix.