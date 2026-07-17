Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Photographer For Trisha Krishnan At Kushboo Sundar's Daughter's Wedding

A new set of pictures from the wedding of Kushboo Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's daughter, Avantika, to Shravan Sreenivasan has grabbed attention. In one of the photos, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen clicking a picture of Trisha Krishnan. The image also features Aarti Ravi.



Details

Newly released photos from the wedding capture Avantika celebrating her special day alongside her bridesmaids and close friends. The pictures also feature actors Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia joining in the festivities, while Khushbu and Sundar C are seen warmly welcoming guests and sharing moments with family and loved ones.

WeddingSutra shared the pictures on Instagram.



The caption read, "WeddingSutra Favourite @spizeweddingsandevents brought actress-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's elder daughter Avantika Sundar's wedding to life with Shravan Sreenivasan, a Merchant Navy officer, through a design that honoured her Tamil Nadu roots. Fragrant jasmine, lush banana leaves, native blooms and artisanal brass accents came together to create a mandapam steeped in heritage, while the venue balanced warmth, intimacy and understated luxury. Every detail celebrated Tamil culture with a refined, contemporary perspective."



The post went viral on social media, and celebs flooded the comment section with compliments.

Avantika Sundar married Shravan Sreenivasan on June 25. The wedding was a star-studded affair attended by several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Amala Akkineni, Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.



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