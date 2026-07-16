Vicky Kaushal Shares Glimpse Of Katrina Kaif's Intimate 43rd Birthday Celebration

Katrina Kaif rang in her 43rd birthday surrounded by her nearest and dearest, and husband Vicky Kaushal made sure fans got a peek into the intimate celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared an adorable picture from the birthday festivities.

The photo captures him wrapping Katrina in a warm hug while holding a slice of cake, with the couple flashing their brightest smiles. Keeping the caption short and sweet, he wrote in Hindi, "Jaan Ka Janamdin (My love's birthday)."

As for their outfits, Vicky kept it classic in a crisp white shirt, while birthday girl Katrina looked effortlessly chic in a denim dress.

Vicky Kaushal Shares Romantic Monsoon Post With Katrina Kaif

Earlier this month, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a romantic picture with his ladylove.

The blurry black-and-white photograph showed Katrina with her hands placed on Vicky's shoulders, while the actor looked into the distance.

The actor captioned the post, "Rains and you (sic)," along with a white heart emoji.

Katrina and Vicky got married in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025.