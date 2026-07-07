Vicky Kaushal's Video Welcoming Baraatis At Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Wedding Goes Viral

Shailesh Lodha's daughter, Swara Lodha, got married in a lavish ceremony at the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the wedding was an intimate affair attended by close family and friends, videos from the celebrations have now surfaced online. Among the many moments, it was Vicky Kaushal's presence in the festivities that caught everyone's attention.

In one of the viral videos, Vicky is seen arriving at the venue dressed in a white sherwani jacket paired with black trousers. Shailesh warmly welcomes the actor before introducing him to the guests.

However, instead of simply posing for pictures, Vicky becomes a part of the celebrations. He is seen welcoming the baraatis with a smile, helping with the wedding festivities, hugging the bride, and even affectionately fixing Shailesh Lodha's turban.

Shailesh Lodha and Vicky Kaushal share a close bond.

Recently, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a picture with Vicky on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for him.

He wrote in Hindi, "Immense popularity, unparalleled success, and fame spreading in every direction-Vicky Kaushal achieved it all through sheer, tireless hard work. Yet, his humility has only grown, and he remains as grounded as he was on day one; this is precisely what sets him apart from the rest. Sending lots of love, @vickykaushal09."

The viral clips from Swara's wedding have once again given fans a glimpse of their friendship, with many appreciating Vicky for joining the celebrations with genuine enthusiasm.