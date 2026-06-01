Inside Katrina Kaif's May Dump: Baby Vihaan, Hot Chocolate And Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Celebrations

On June 1, Katrina Kaif shared a post consisting of sweet moments from the last month. In her post, Katrina also wrote a long note.

Katrina shared how May went by and spoke about her ongoing search for the perfect hot chocolate and coffee, noting that she continues this pursuit in every city she visits and recently discovered new favourites. Katrina also shared moments from husband Vicky Kaushal's birthday celebration. He turned 38 on May 16.

She also shared a picture drawn by her son and joked about the hairstyle in it, calling it a "strange hairstyle."



In another picture, Katrina was seen posing alongside fitness trainer Reza, humourously saying that just looking at him makes her legs hurt, hinting at his intense fitness routine.

She also shared a picture of a piece of cake and wrote "Sugar Gluten Dairy," adding tick emoticons beside each of them.

Adding a playful note, she referred to the children's book character Gajapati Kulapati, saying the character "has a cold." She also mentioned discovering the Punjabi song Naa Pushde by Saivi Fareed on her own, joking that nobody had recommended it to her. The post also included a brief glimpse of her baby's hand.

On the personal front, Katrina Kaif and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. The couple later revealed his name in January through a joint post that featured a glimpse of the newborn. They had announced the pregnancy in September 2025.

The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.



Also Read: Katrina Kaif Gets Bouquet And Handwritten Note From Husband Vicky Kaushal, Son Vihaan On Her 1st Mother's Day