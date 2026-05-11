Katrina Kaif Gets Bouquet And Handwritten Note From Husband Vicky Kaushal, Son Vihaan On Her 1st Mother's Day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. May 10 marked Katrina's first Mother's Day, and on the special occasion, she received a heartfelt wish from her husband and their little one.

Details

Katrina took to social media to share how Vicky and Vihaan made her first Mother's Day memorable. She posted two pictures on Instagram. The first pic showed a card with a handwritten note that read, "Happy first Mother's Day, my love! Love, Vihaan and Papa Kaushal!" A bouquet of pink roses was also seen placed beside the card.

The second photo showed Katrina holding a children's book, while Vihaan held onto its pages with his tiny fingers. The book was titled The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Katrina captioned the post, "A happy mama's pov." See the post here.

About a week ago, actors Vicky and Katrina were spotted together at an airport for the first time since welcoming their baby boy.

About Vicky And Katrina

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy in September. The couple got married in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They shared the pregnancy announcement through an Instagram post on September 23, featuring a Polaroid-style picture of Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump. Katrina was seen wearing a white top paired with jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared in the period drama Chhaava, which emerged as one of the highest-earning films of 2025.



He will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The movie will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles.



Also Read: Viral Video: Katrina Kaif Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Son Vihaan