Katrina Kaif's 'Sleep Deprived Dads' Remark On Vicky Kaushal Promoting Her Beauty Brand

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the rock-solid couples in the industry. The couple, who welcomed their first child last year, engaged in light-hearted banter over promoting a beauty product from Katrina's brand, Kay Beauty.

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal shared a goofy picture of himself on Instagram Stories, promoting the beauty product.

To describe it, Vicky wrote, "Caffeinated cheeks for caffeinated me! What a wow..."

He added one more line to amp up the fun quotient: "I tried my best but sadly not a paid promotion."

Sharing Vicky's post on her Instagram Stories, Katrina Kaif kept the banter alive: "Best for sleep-deprived dads."

This is not the first time Vicky has promoted Katrina's products online. In 2024, Katrina shared a video in which Vicky spoke to a stuffed toy deer and said, "Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick."

He then added, "It's not kay to be so good." When the camera turned to Katrina, she replied, "But it's Kay to be you."

Earlier, in a conversation with GQ, Vicky Kaushal discussed how things change after marriage. The 35-year-old said, "You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition. Because until then, everything is about you. Your schedule, your perspective—it's what is right for you. When you're married, it's the 'us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Chhaava. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's last stint was in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. The couple have named their son Vihaan after Vicky's character in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike.