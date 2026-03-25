Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Has Not Seen <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Will Watch It As Soon As I Go Back To Mumbai"

Vicky Kaushal has expressed admiration for filmmaker Aditya Dhar and the Dhurandhar franchise, saying he is delighted by the overwhelming response both films have received.

Speaking at the red carpet of the International Film Festival of Delhi 2026, Vicky shared his excitement about the film's performance at the box office.

"Aditya Dhar is a great filmmaker, and I'm very happy to see how people are loving Dhurandhar as well as its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge," he said.

The actor, who previously collaborated with Aditya Dhar on the critically acclaimed Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), went on to praise the filmmaker's vision and the team behind the latest film.

"I'm just very happy to see how Dhurandhar is working. I loved the first part, I'm yet to watch the second part. But Aditya is a great filmmaker, he's got a great cast together, and I'm so happy that everyone is loving the film so much, and I can't wait to catch it as soon as I go back to Mumbai," he told PTI.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

About IFFD 2026

The ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi 2026 has brought together cinema from across the globe, with around 140 films from 47 countries being showcased at multiple venues in the national capital. The festival opened at Bharat Mandapam with a grand red carpet ceremony and a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film Sirat.

Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation in collaboration with the Delhi government, the festival aims to celebrate cinematic talent and provide a platform for filmmakers from around the world.

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