Trisha Krishnan Speaks To NDTV, Shares Joy Over Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister: "Very Happy"

Actor Trisha Krishnan was among the earliest guests to arrive at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as he officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Speaking briefly to NDTV at the venue, Trisha expressed her happiness over the milestone and congratulated Vijay on his new role. "Very happy, congratulations," she said.

Her presence at the ceremony drew attention, with several videos and pictures of her arrival circulating online. Dressed in a seafoam-green saree, Trisha completed her ensemble with a neatly tied bun with a white gajra.

Vijay And Trisha's Movies

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About Their Relationship

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.