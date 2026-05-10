Watch: Trisha Krishnan Meets Vijay's Mother, Hugs Her At Oath-Taking Ceremony

Actor Trisha Krishnan was among the first guests to arrive at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony on Sunday. At the event, she met Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, and several videos of their interaction quickly drew attention online.

Videos from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium showed Trisha greeting Shoba as she arrived. The two shared a brief hug before taking their respective seats in the front row.

For the ceremony, Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs.

She styled her hair in a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and completed her traditional look with jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

About Vijay And Trisha Krishnan

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in the Tamil film industry. They have appeared together in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo.

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid internet speculation, though neither has responded to the claims.

Their close friendship has long been a topic of online discussion, with some users alleging a relationship between the two. Recently, after details from Vijay's divorce filings became public, sections of social media once again connected the actor with Trisha. Some political figures have also referred to the alleged relationship while criticising Vijay.

Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding a few months ago sparked renewed online conversation. While neither actor has addressed the rumours surrounding Vijay's divorce petition, their appearance together at the event placed their long-standing association back under public scrutiny.

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