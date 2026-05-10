Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Second Richest MLA In Assembly

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister Vijay owns assets worth Rs 648 crore and is the second richest MLA in the state's newly elected Legislative Assembly, who has declared an income of Rs 184 crore in the last financial year.

He has declared movable assets worth Rs 426.20 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 222.65 crore. Going by his income, he is number one among newly elected MLAs.

Read: Pawan Kalyan, Kamal Haasan And Others Congratulate Vijay As He Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The revelation has been made by an analysis of the affidavits of 233 winning candidates in Tamil Nadu by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch, an election watchdog.

The richest among the newly elected MLAs is AIADMK MLA Leemarose Martin, who won the Lalgudi Assembly constituency. He has declared assets worth Rs 5,863 crore (approximately $1.8 billion).

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According to Election Watch, the 233 winning candidates in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have a total wealth of Rs 11,265 crore (approximately $1.8 billion).

The average wealth of the winning MLAs in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is Rs 48.35 crore (approximately $1.8 billion). In comparison, the average wealth of each MLA in 2021 was only Rs 12.27 crore (approximately $1.8 billion). The data indicates that the average wealth of MLAs has increased nearly fourfold in the last five years.

According to the latest report of Election Watch:

* The average assets of the 107 winning candidates of Tamil Nadu's ruling Tamil Nadu Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are Rs 27.09 crore.

* The average assets of the 59 winning candidates of the DMK are Rs 14.34 crore.

* The average assets of the 47 winning candidates of the AIADMK are Rs 152.89 crore.

* The average assets of the five winning candidates of the Congress are Rs 17.81 crore.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK chief Vijay officially took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday after four days of political twists that made the the process into a blockbuster thriller. In his inaugural address, he said, "There will be no power centre other than me. I will be the only centre of power".