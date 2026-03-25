<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Juggernaut Is At Rs 575 Crore And Counting In India

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its glorious run at the box office. The film saw a slight drop in earnings on Tuesday but crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in the domestic market.

After six days, the film's domestic earnings stand at Rs 575.67 crore (net), while the gross collections are around Rs 687.43 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.

The film has already shot past Rs 231.57 crore in overseas gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 919 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Tuesday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted Rs 56.55 crore, taking the total to Rs 575.67 crore in India.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 52 crore to the total.

Like the previous days, the contribution of Telugu was the maximum in the regional languages. The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.10 crore to the total.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore in India.

On March 23 - the first Monday since the film's release - numbers dropped precisely to Rs 65 crore.

Overseas Collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed break-up of the overseas collection. Despite a ban in Gulf countries, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been making waves at the box office overseas.

It has been allotted 3,000 screens abroad, one of the highest counts for a Hindi film overseas.

Paid Preview Collection

On March 18, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.