Ameesha Patel Reacts To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success: 'Aditya Dhar Casted Actors, Not Instagrammers'

As Dhurandhar 2 continues to win praise across the industry, Ameesha Patel has now shared her take, calling the film a much-needed reminder of what cinema should be.

Taking to her X handle, the actress called the film an "eye opener" and applauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar for focusing on storytelling over trends.

She wrote, "Eye opener. Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades, industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project, casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties, stop making projects and and start making films."

Eye opener 👌Industry Praising DHURANDHAR is wow and the brand deserves all the accolades 👏👏industry needs to realise that ADITYA made a film and not a project,,casted actors and not instagrammars who trend at parties 👍stop making projects and and start making films👍 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) March 24, 2026

Ameesha is not alone in her appreciation. Several prominent voices from Bollywood, including Ram Gopal Varma, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Riteish Deshmukh have also praised the Dhurandhar franchise and its team.

The film has received equal admiration from the South film industry. Stars such as Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni have also been lauding the film after watching it.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Dhurandhar 2 has become a box office success within a few days of its release. On its first Monday, the film earned Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows across India.

With this, it comfortably crossed the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. Meanwhile, its worldwide collection (as per Sacnilk) stands at Rs 844.76 crore.

The film continues to perform exceptionally well and is expected to maintain its strong run at the box office in the coming days.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Total Collection Till March 24: Ranveer Singh Film Blazes Past Rs 800-Crore Mark Worldwide