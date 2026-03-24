Aditya Dhar Reacts To Rajinikanth's "Box Office <i>Ka Baap</i>" Praise For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "Biggest Superstar Moment"

Rajinikanth has showered praise on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2. Taking to X, the veteran actor shared a note lauding the film and described Aditya Dhar as "box office ka baap." The director, in turn, responded with a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude.

Rajinikanth Reviews Dhurandhar 2

Rajinikanth wrote in his post, "What a film ... Dhurandhar2!!! Aditya Dhar, box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind. @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial."

Responding to the message, Aditya Dhar wrote, "Sir, we've all grown up measuring 'entertainment' with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that's pure magic. So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a 'must watch' feels like the biggest 'superstar' moment of my life."

Sir, we've all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that's pure magic.

So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 23, 2026

He further added, "It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger. Grateful beyond words, Sir. This one is going straight to the heart. Jai Hind."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

After delivering back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday.

The Telugu version added Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil versions contributed Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge began its box office run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. This was followed by collections of Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 19, the film was allotted 21,633 shows across India and earned Rs 114.85 crore domestically.



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