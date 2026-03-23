Akshay Kumar Calls Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> A "Great Film," Reveals How <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Will Be A Game Changer

Akshay Kumar says Dhurandhar is a great film that appeals to adults, while his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla is for both children and families.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second part of Aditya Dhar's spy drama featuring Ranveer Singh, has become a box office sensation since its release. It has already amassed Rs 761 crore at the box office and is expected to soon race past the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Bhoot Bangla, a horror comedy, releases in cinemas on April 10, and both Akshay and Priyadarshan have high hopes for the film.

When asked whether it was a conscious decision to bring out a light-hearted film at a time when action and violent films are ruling the box office, Akshay said their decision was not dictated by any trend.

"There are different kinds of films being made. Dhurandhar is a great film, I've seen it. This (Bhoot Bangla) is a different film. Dhurandhar is an adult film, this (Bhoot Bangla) is for kids and families. When we made this film, we didn't look at what the current trend is. We rather looked at whether the story was good or not, and accordingly, we made this film. We never thought about the trend," Akshay told PTI in an interview.

Priyadarshan said audiences flocking to watch Border 2 and Dhurandhar will need a break.

"Films like Dhurandhar and Border 2 are doing extremely well, and all of a sudden when you take a break and watch something different, it is great. People who watch films like Dhurandhar can also enjoy it," he said.

Priyadarshan said the "area of exploitation" is larger in such films than in action films because they appeal to a universal audience.

"...I think our area of exploitation is bigger, and people like to see different things. That is our biggest plus point with Bhoot Bangla. Moreover, this is pure entertainment, a fun film. It is not as intense as Border or Dhurandhar. People enjoy every kind of film. I believe as long as the film holds the attention and interest of people, every film will work. Any parent can proudly bring their children to watch my film because I never use double meaning or vulgarity in my films. I never embarrass parents. This is something I have been maintaining since the day I started my career," the director said.

Akshay and Priyadarshan are also working on two more projects - Haiwaan, which will also star Saif Ali Khan, and the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise.

Besides Akshay, Bhoot Bangla will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

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