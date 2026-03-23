Ram Gopal Varma To NDTV On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> 'Propaganda' Label: 'If You Disagree With Aditya Dhar, Make Your Own Film'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again shared his unfiltered views - this time on the political debate surrounding Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar 2. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, RGV spoke about the ongoing criticism and whether he agrees with those calling the film propaganda.

When asked to respond to people questioning the film's politics and to what extent he agrees with them, RGV dismissed the idea of labelling it as propaganda.

He said, "Those who are saying it's propaganda - my point is, what does propaganda even mean? Everyone has a point of view. If we're both talking, I'll try to push my point, and you'll do the same. Everyone does that. Aditya Dhar believes in something, it is based on his own research - he has his own sources. Mine are different, yours are different, everyone's are different."

He further questioned the idea of absolute truth in storytelling. "Why assume that everything shown is the absolute truth? For instance, if something is being shown, it's not like the director personally witnessed it - someone must have told him, and that could even be false. The point is, we all choose what we want to believe. Believing in something doesn't mean it is 100 per cent true. And in today's world, there is no such thing as 100 per cent truth. Everybody believes what they want to believe," he explained.

Speaking about the role of a filmmaker, RGV added, "A director's capability lies in making it look believable. If someone doesn't agree with what Aditya Dhar is showing and feels it's wrong or not true, then they should be allowed to make their own film."

RGV went on to say, "See, I may not believe in everything, because my sources are different - my understanding is different. We all differ, even as fans. I believe it depends on each individual - their experience, their knowledge, their intelligence - all of that varies. Some will agree, some won't. That's how conversations happen."

He concluded by reinforcing the idea of creative freedom, saying, "Aditya has shown what he believes in. So even if I don't believe him and feel like it is a lie which is being told, then I should make another film in my capacity and prove it otherwise."

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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