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Trisha Dedicates Post To Her 'Forever Source Of Comfort' Day After Vijay's Oath

Trisha attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Chennai with her mother, Uma Krishnan

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Trisha Dedicates Post To Her 'Forever Source Of Comfort' Day After Vijay's Oath
Trisha with her mother.
  • Trisha Krishnan shared a Mother's Day post for her mother Uma Krishnan on May 10
  • She attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai
  • A video showed Trisha emotional during Vijay's oath-taking speech, gaining social media attention
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Trisha Krishnan shared a sweet post for her mother, Uma Krishnan, on the occasion of Mother's Day (it was on May 10), a day after attending Vijay's oath-taking ceremony. She was seen wearing the same saree she had worn at the ceremony, indicating that the photograph was taken on the same day.

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In the picture, Trisha is seen posing alongside her mother. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to my longest-running emergency contact and my forever source of comfort." Take a look: 

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The oath-taking event was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and was attended by Vijay's family, members of the film industry, and a large number of supporters.

A video from the event later went viral online, showing Trisha appearing emotional during Vijay's oath-taking speech. In the clip, shared by Polimer News, she is seen listening to the address while trying to hold back tears. The video drew significant attention on social media.

For the occasion, Trisha wore a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs. She styled her hair in a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and completed her look with jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

About Vijay And Trisha

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema and have worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo.

The two have frequently been linked on social media amid online speculation, though neither has addressed the claims. Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding a few months ago sparked renewed online discussion.

Also Read: Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed After Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony

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