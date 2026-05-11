Video: Trisha Krishnan Mobbed After Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Trisha Krishnan attended TVK chief Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. As she tried to leave the venue, she was mobbed by fans and members of the media.

Details

After the ceremony ended, the area became crowded. As Trisha exited the stadium, reporters and fans gathered around her, with some attempting to seek her reaction to Vijay's swearing-in. She moved through the crowd without stopping.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan leaves from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai after attending the oath-taking ceremony of TVK Chief Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/p9ah5mn0Om — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

The event was attended by Vijay's family, members of the film industry, and a large number of supporters. Trisha was among those present at the ceremony. During the event, Trisha was also seen greeting Vijay's family. She met Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, and several videos of their interaction quickly gained traction online.



Visuals from the ceremony showed Trisha greeting Shoba as she arrived, with the two sharing a brief hug before taking their seats in the front row.

Trisha attended the ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and was seated in the VIP section alongside Vijay's family members. For the occasion, she wore a seafoam-green saree paired with a blouse featuring golden motifs. She styled her hair in a neatly tied bun adorned with a white gajra and completed her traditional look with jewellery featuring red stones and subtle makeup.

About Vijay And Trisha

Vijay and Trisha are among the most popular on-screen pairs in Tamil cinema. They have worked together in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and most recently, Leo.

The two have frequently been linked on social media amid online speculation, though neither has responded to the claims. Against this backdrop, reports of Vijay and Trisha arriving together in the same car and attending the AGS family wedding a few months ago sparked renewed online discussion.