Telugu Actor K Bharat Kanth Dies In A Road Accident In Hyderabad At 31

Two men from Andhra Pradesh, including an actor, died in a fatal road accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Adibatla on Sunday.

The victims were identified as K Bharat Kanth (31), a Telugu actor, and G Sai Trilok (31).

Both were from Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the two were travelling in a car on the Outer Ring Road when the driver, Bharat Kanth, lost control and crashed into a container lorry moving ahead.

Due to the severity of the accident, the rear wheels of the container lorry came off. The car was badly damaged.

Both Bharat Kanth and Sai Trilok died on the spot.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and shifted the bodies for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Bharath Kanth, 31, was known among Telugu digital audiences for his work as a dancer, content creator and actor.

He had built a growing following on social media, with nearly 40,000 followers on Instagram and around 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Apart from creating digital content, Bharath Kanth had also acted in Telugu films and short films including Tenant and Gramam.

Meanwhile, Bharath Kanth's last post on Instagram has gone viral after news of his accident surfaced.

The post featured Kanth at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand. It read: "Naan itha solliye aaganum. Nee avvalavu azhagu! (I have to say this. You are such a beautiful)"