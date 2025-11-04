TV Actor Receives Videos Of Private Parts, Obscene Texts, Accused Arrested

A 41-year-old television actor from Bengaluru has filed a police complaint alleging that a man repeatedly sent her obscene messages and videos through social media, despite several warnings to not do so.

The harrowing experience began three months ago when the actor, who works in Telugu and Kannada television serials, received a friend request from a user named 'Naveenz' on Facebook, she told the police. Though she did not accept the request, the man began sending her vulgar messages through Messenger daily.

The actor blocked the user, but he allegedly created several new accounts and kept sexually harassing her. The man allegedly sent obscene messages and even videos of his private parts from different IDs.

On November 1, when the man texted again, the actor asked him to meet her at Nandan Palace in Nagarbhavi second stage. When she confronted him there and told him to stop, he reportedly refused to listen.

The actor approached the police and registered a case of sexual harassment and online abuse.

The accused, identified as Naveen K Mon, has now been arrested and sent to judicial custody. He worked as a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment agency in Bengaluru. The firm also has offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Warsaw, and New York.

In a separate case, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man while she was out on routine morning walk with her dog on Saturday in Bengaluru.

An unidentified man, believed to be around 30 years old, approached her from behind. He called out "Madam," and when she turned around, the man allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her, the complaint stated.

Police are investigating the case and trying to identify and catch the accused.