In Dowry Case, Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment By Father-In-Law

It is November 2023. A Bengaluru woman, Sangeeta (name changed), is ready to start a new chapter of her life as she gets married to Dr Govardhan. Now, two years later, Sangeeta has registered a case of dowry harassment against her husband and sexual intimidation against her father-in-law, Professor Nagaraju.

Sangeeta and Dr Govardhan married on November 2, 2023, in the presence of their families. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Sangeeta's parents bore all the expenses, including the money spent on gold and silver jewellery purchased for both the bride and the groom, and dowry. A total of Rs 25 lakh was spent by Sangeeta's father on the wedding.

Dr Govardhan received a gold hand basket, a gold neck chain, an engagement ring, 75 grams of gold, and clothes, as per the FIR. Sangeeta's father gifted gold, silver and utensils to his daughter as well.

The couple lived with Dr Govardhan's parents for a week before moving to a rented house near Uchangi, around 250 kilometres from Bengaluru, close to his office.

Within 15 days of the marriage, Dr Govardhan allegedly began demanding a share in Sangeeta's parents' property and the rental income from it, insisting she bring it if she wanted to be accepted as his wife.

Sangeeta has alleged that her husband would return late from work, often after 11 pm, would refuse to talk to her, not eat the food she cooked and would not inquire about her well-being. Sangeeta, according to her husband, was not a good match for him. Dr Govardhan, however, married Sangeeta thinking she would bring half of her parent's property so that he could leave his government job and start a nursing home.

The complainant further alleges sexual advances by her father-in-law. Sangeeta has accused her father-in-law, Professor Nagaraju, of making obscene remarks and physically harassing her.

In her FIR, Sangeeta quotes him saying: "It's been months since the marriage; why is there no good news from you?"

Professor Nagaraju allegedly went further, asking: "Is my son even having sexual relations with you? If not, I'll come myself."

He also allegedly touched Sangeeta hand and waist and pinched her cheeks in front of her husband. He is also accused of asking Sangeeta to "dress like modern girls" and "wear half-clothes" in front of him.

When Sangeeta protested and raised the issue with her husband and mother-in-law, they dismissed her concerns and instead asked her to adjust since it was all within the family.

Sangeeta remained silent until a scheduled visit to her parents for a family ceremony, when Dr Govardhan allegedly told her she could go only if she returned with property documents and money.

Unable to bear the harassment, Sangeeta registered a case of sexual harassment. The investigation is underway.