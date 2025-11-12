Man Broke Into House, Sexually Harassed 21-Year-Old Woman In Bengaluru, Arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old differently abled woman here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on November 10 in an area under Adugodi police station limits. When the accused tried to flee after the incident, locals caught hold of him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, they said.

According to police, the accused, suspected to be under the influence of narcotic substances, allegedly broke into the house and sexually harassed the woman.

When her mother returned home after attending a function, she found her daughter in a frightened state and the accused hiding behind a door. She raised an alarm, following which the accused attempted to flee. However, locals in the area caught hold of him, thrashed him, and handed him over to the police, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under Sections 75 (sexual harassment), 76 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the accused has been arrested, police added.

