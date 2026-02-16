Bengaluru Data Engineer Reveals Her Monthly Salary And Expenses: "Rs 1 Lakh SIP Without Fail"

A Bengaluru-based data engineer has gone viral after revealing her monthly salary and expenses on Instagram. The techie shared that she takes home Rs 3 lakh per month and spends a little over Rs 2 lakh on living costs, financial obligations, and systematic investments. In the video, she broke down her fixed expenses, including Rs 20,000 for rent and Rs 5,000 for a domestic helper. Her rent also covers electricity, water, and internet, keeping her total monthly housing and utility costs at a steady Rs 25,000 without unexpected bill fluctuations.

"Here's how I spend my salary from my full time data engineering job in Bengaluru. Rent, groceries, EMIs, and bills, but no travel expenses because I go to the office in a cab and I have a scooty so maybe 500 a month for petrol," she captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Her budget includes significant investments alongside typical urban living costs:

-A major chunk of her expenses goes toward repaying the home loan on an apartment she bought for her parents. She pays Rs 30,000 every month as EMI. While she acknowledged that real estate is sometimes seen as a liability rather than a high-growth asset, she said her decision was rooted in gratitude and a sense of responsibility toward her family, who have supported her throughout her life.

-Her everyday expenses are relatively modest. She spends about Rs 8,000 a month on groceries and Rs 2,000 on dining out. Miscellaneous personal costs, including skincare, self-care, gifts, vitamins, and body care, add up to around ₹5,000 monthly.

-Subscriptions are another recurring expense. She pays Rs 12,000 for a gym membership with a personal trainer, while streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV together cost her Rs 300 per month.

-On the investment front, she allocates Rs 1 lakh every month to systematic investment plans (SIPs). Since she has already built an emergency fund covering six months of expenses, she is not currently setting aside additional contingency savings. She also buys gold occasionally when market conditions seem favourable.

-In total, her regular monthly spending comes to roughly R 2.12 lakh, excluding travel. In 2025, she spent Rs 7 lakh on trips. She added that she is also planning for irregular big-ticket expenses such as gadgets, weddings, and eventually creating a dedicated fund for her own marriage.

"There are one time expenses as well such as a phone, or going to a wedding. Ohh yes I have to save up for my own wedding also so gotta make a fund for that as well," she added.