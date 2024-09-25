'Experience Letter' Comes At A Cost: Company Demands 3-Month Salary From Fired Employee

The company also threatened to report the project manager for leaving improperly

An employee was wrongfully terminated by an Indian company just one day after submitting their resignation. The company also threatened to report the project manager for leaving improperly during the background verification (BGV) process with future employers. Furthermore, the company demanded three months' salary in exchange for providing an experience certificate. The individual shared their experience on Reddit, asking for assistance in finding a new job in Chennai.

The user, going by "Randy31599" on Reddit, explained that they had been facing immense pressure at work, which led to health issues, prompting the decision to resign. They cited medical reasons and requested an early release within a month. However, their resignation was rejected, and they were told to continue working despite their illness.

"I am a project manager and worked for the company for more than 8 months. Although I received a raise, the work pressure became unbearable. A month ago, I was diagnosed with fatty liver, and shortly after, I contracted chickenpox. When I requested 3 days of leave, my CEO asked me to work from home, but I refused and only partially supported the team," the user shared.

They continued, "I needed a break due to my health, so I resigned and asked for an early release in 1 month. But my CEO refused to accept my resignation, despite my condition, and insisted I continue working."

After a car accident that left the employee injured, they resubmitted their resignation with additional details about their injury, but the company again refused and showed no empathy. "I took 2 days off to process everything," they said.

The situation escalated when the company terminated the employee the day after their resignation and issued threats. "They sent a termination email and threatened to report that I left improperly during the BGV process," the Redditor claimed.

Seeking advice from the online community, the user revealed that the company demanded three months' salary to release the experience certificate.

Several users suggested that they should consult a good lawyer and some even suggested that they should reach out to Ministry of Labour.

A user suggested, "Walk in with chickenpox to the CEOs cabin and be escorted out with whatever your demand is."

Another user wrote, "There is nothing like company did not accept resignation. Once you send the email it's done. You can take it back if they allow you but once you tell them you have leave they can't deny that right to you. Get a lawyer , everything else they are saying is bs."

