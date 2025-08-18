"Reasonable Chance Of Ending War": Trump Meets Zelensky At White House

Days after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House to discuss a path for the resolution of the conflict between the two countries.

The last meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky at the same venue in February was an explosive one, with the US president and Vice-President cornering the Ukrainian leader about what they termed a "lack of gratitude" and telling him that he "did not have the cards" in the conflict. Mr Zelensky had left the White House shortly after, without signing the mineral rights deal which was one of the main reasons for his visit.

Five months on, all eyes were on how the two leaders would react to meeting at the site of the last confrontation again, and initial signs were encouraging. After receiving Mr Zelensky outside the White House, Mr Trump greeted him with a warm handshake and also put his arm around his shoulder.

Dressed in a 'military-style' suit after Mr Trump had remarked about his informal attire during the previous visit, Mr Zelensky thanked the US President's wife, Melania, for her letter to Mr Putin on the plight of children in the war and asking him to protect their innocence. Mr Zelensky also gave Mr Trump a letter written by his wife, Olena Zelenska, for Melania Trump.