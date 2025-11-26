Trump Says Will Meet Putin And Zelensky 'Only When Ukraine Deal Is Final'

President Donald Trump dispatched top negotiators for additional high-level meetings with both Russia and Ukraine but said he would only be willing to meet the leaders of those countries if talks yielded a so-far elusive pact to end the war.

"The original 28-Point Peace Plan, which was drafted by the United States, has been fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides, and there are only a few remaining points of disagreement" with "tremendous progress" made over the past week, Trump said in a social media post Tuesday, referring to a proposal last week that drew the ire of Ukrainians and Europeans.

Trump said Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow likely next week, and may be joined by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll - who has been meeting with the Russians in Abu Dhabi - was directed to talk with the Ukrainians. Trump told reporters he had no deadline for an agreement.

"I look forward to hopefully meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but ONLY when the deal to end this War is FINAL or, in its final stages," Trump said in his social media post.

Trump's push comes amid White House optimism but international doubts about whether it would yield a deal, and despite reports earlier suggesting a deal was close.

But little suggested that the progress made between the US and Ukraine would necessarily avoid the same pitfall as previous rounds: What satisfies Ukraine is likely a deal-breaker for Russia, and vice versa.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One later Tuesday, sought to downplay concerns that his plan too generously favored Moscow by asking Ukraine to give up territory they currently held.

"Eventually, that's land that, over the next couple of months, might be gotten by Russia anyway," Trump said. "So do you want to fight and lose another 50, 60,000 people? Or do you want to do something now?"

He also suggested the Kremlin was making concessions: "They stop fighting and they don't take any more land."

Those comments could initiate more heartburn in Kyiv and European capitals, where fears are high that Trump and Witkoff have accommodated Putin's wishes through the negotiations. That worry may only be compounded by Trump's contention that Europe would be "largely involved" with providing security guarantees.

The US president's disinclination to get personally involved to mediate the talks may also make reaching a deal harder to achieve. Ukrainian officials have signaled a desire for an invitation to meet with Trump, who departed Washington Tuesday evening to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The US president, for his part, said he believed Ukraine was "pretty happy" with the progress.

"People are starting to realize it's a good deal for both parties," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier in the day appeared to rebut suggestions Kyiv had signed off on a potential deal to end Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Communication with the American side continues," Zelenskiy said in a post on X following a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday. "I am grateful for all of America's efforts and personally for President Trump's efforts."

Speculation ran high that an agreement could be close after Trump suggested in a social media post on Monday that "big progress" was being made on a deal for Ukraine. ABC News on Tuesday reported that Ukraine agreed to a potential peace deal with some minor details to be sorted, citing a US official.

Any momentum toward a US-Ukraine agreement also could hit a wall, yet again, with Russia.

"It's very simple: Trump's objective remains a durable peace. Putin's objective remains political control of Ukraine," said John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan now at the Atlantic Council. "So we're never going to get there unless Putin is persuaded that he cannot achieve his objective."

US and Russian delegations have been meeting in Abu Dhabi following talks in Geneva over the weekend that made advances in defusing the vehement opposition from Kyiv and its European allies to a 28-point peace proposal the White House team floated last week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had nothing to report when asked about the talks in Abu Dhabi, according to the Interfax news service.

That initial draft plan caught Kyiv and Ukrainian allies off-guard with its demands that the war-battered nation drop its ambition to join NATO and surrender territory in the eastern Donbas regions, including areas Russia doesn't yet control. Trump, acknowledging the blowback, said the original proposal was intended as a "concept" or "map" to steer negotiations.

The original document was an outgrowth of conversations Witkoff had with Russian officials. In an Oct. 14 phone call that lasted a little over five minutes, Witkoff advised Yuri Ushakov, Putin's top foreign policy aide, on how the Russian leader should broach the issue with Trump.

His guidance included suggestions on setting up a Trump-Putin call before Zelenskiy's White House visit later that week and using the Gaza agreement as a way in.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, was also in Abu Dhabi for meetings, a person familiar with the matter said. Military intelligence didn't reply to requests for comment from Bloomberg News.

The peace blueprint was narrowed to a new list of 19 proposals in Geneva on Sunday. Yet any discussions involving territorial issues, which are at the crux of a potential settlement, would have to be tackled at a meeting between the Ukrainian and US presidents, according to Ihor Brusylo, the deputy chief of Zelenskiy's office.

Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said earlier on Tuesday that US and Ukrainian delegations "reached a common understanding on the core terms of the agreement discussed in Geneva." Ukraine was looking forward to organizing a visit by Zelenskiy to the US at the soonest possible date this month, he posted on X.

Europe Call

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron held a call on Tuesday with Zelenskiy and officials from Germany, Italy, Sweden, New Zealand, Estonia and the European Union to discuss the negotiations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the meeting for the first time, in the latest sign that he's acting as Trump's bridge between the US and Europeans over the latest peace talks.

Starmer told the leaders that Ukraine has proposed "constructive changes" to the framework for the peace deal and that Zelenskiy has indicated that "in large part the majority of the text looks as though" it "could be accepted."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow expected the US to present a version of the plan after the talks with Europeans and Ukraine. But he also signaled that any deviations from the understandings reached during Trump's summit with Putin in Alaska earlier this year would be a hard sell with the Kremlin.

"If the spirit and letter of Anchorage are erased from those key understandings we recorded, then, of course, it will be a fundamentally different situation," Lavrov said. "But so far, I repeat, no one has officially conveyed anything to us."

Russia and Ukraine exchanged fire overnight with heavy air raids on Kyiv and assaults on southern Russian areas.

