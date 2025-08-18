CP Radhakrishnan And Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP's 180-Degree Turn

A little over two years with Jagdeep Dhankhar - seen by the Opposition as an incumbent who ended the impartiality of the post - the BJP has found a successor who is poles apart. CP Radhakrishnan is seen as strategic and pan-South Indian, a thoroughly bred Jan Sangh product, instead of the Jat-heavy, outsider identity of Mr Dhankhar. The leader himself is seen as mellow and inclusive - a far cry from the vocal impulsiveness of Mr Dhankhar.

Mr Dhankhar was picked in 2022 amid the Jat protests - a nod to Jat farmers, putting out the message that the Jats are a part of the national power structure and were always heard.

The choice of Mr Radhakrishnan signals continued reliance on OBC social engineering and the BJP's expansion plans in the south - an area where, barring Karnataka, the party has been unable to find a foothold.

Mr Radhakrishnan has subtly backed the Centre against the DMK's sharp criticism, most recently through a political outreach to Chief Minister MK Stalin. He spoke out against Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana dharma comments as well, dismissing him as a child, while in Maharashtra, he has taken an active role, including being petitioned by the opposition not to assent to the controversial Public Security Bill. But his interventions were centred around his institutional experience and ideological alignment, unlike Mr Dhankhar, who had a penchant for controversies with his interference.

Mr Dhankhar - aggressive lawyer and outspoken politician - known for his sharp, confrontationist style, was elevated after his stint as the Governor of Bengal, where his run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government made headlines regularly.

His elevation to the Rajya Sabha was seen as the BJP sending a "tough enforcer" to the Rajya Sabha, and Mr Dhankhar soon was seen as a partisan figure by the Opposition.

But this time, Mr Radhakrishnan - whose temperament fits the constitutional role better - was chosen as a signal that Rajya Sabha needs balance, not aggression.

Mr Radhakrishnan also comes with stronger ideological moorings with the BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, than Mr Dhankhar.

Mr Dhankhar came from a legal and political background and had no long association with the RSS. He was seen more as a pragmatic political pick than an ideological insider.

Mr Radhakrishnan has had links with the RSS and Jan Sangh since he was 17 years old.

As chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Mr Dhankhar was known for sharp interventions, legalistic arguments, and confrontational stances. It made consensus difficult.

But the smooth functioning of parliament depends on a personality that can calm storms and thus Mr Radhakrishnan is seen as a better fit.

Unlike Mr Dhankhar, he also does not carry any political baggage and is seen as more of a possible consensus candidate. Mr Dhankhar is seen as narrowing politics to caste-region, Mr Radhakrishnan broadens it to national inclusiveness, sources said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned on Day 1 of this parliament session, hours after accepting the Opposition's proposal for impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma without apprising the government.

Mr Dhankhar said his sudden exit was to prioritise his health. But NDTV later revealed a string of events that led to the abrupt exit of the leader who had proved his loyalty to the ruling party on multiple occasions.