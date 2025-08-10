Noida Resident's Rakhi Plans Spoiled By Rain, Cab Drivers: 'Missed My Train Home'

The spirit and fervour to celebrate Raksha Bandhan was dampened slightly by the incessant rain and waterlogged streets, especially in the Delhi NCR on Saturday (Aug 9). Now, a Noida resident has shared their experience on Reddit, lamenting how they missed their train due to the weather and subsequent lack of cab services.

The user pointed out that he had been excited to visit their family on the day of the festival for which train tickets had been booked, but things soon took a turn for the worse.

"I was so excited to go home and celebrate with them, but when I started booking my ride from Ola, Uber and Rapido, there was no response. I tried 15 minutes with all the prices I could, but no one picked my ride, it was raining outside," the user wrote in the r/noida subreddit.

"I took my bike and went outside so that I might find any auto or Uber driver sitting. I did find Uber drivers outside, but none accepted to come; they were all slacking in their cabs. I requested so much, still they were like “bhaiyaa kal se soya nhi hu mujhe sona hai” (brother, I haven't slept since yesterday, let me sleep) and some just nodded no," they added.

The OP said he did find an auto with only 30 minutes to go for the train, but the driver said he had already come back from the station and that the route had too much traffic. Hence, it would be impossible to reach the station.

"So, yes this is what happened with me today. Overpopulation sucks, government not being able to create an infrastructure to handle this population sucks, being away from home in another city to earn a living sucks!"

Video: Delhi Restaurant Denies Entry To Couple For Indian Attire, Chief Minister Takes Note

Social media divided

Reacting to the OP's rant, some sympathised with him, while others told him to plan in advance, keeping such contingencies in mind.

"I feel sorry for you bro. Rain has played the spoilsport today in Delhi NCR. Many areas are waterlogged and so many areas of Noida are even facing power cuts," said one user while another added: "Tbh OP, it is your fault too. It was raining since morning, and it is a festival season. You should have booked the cab in advance."

A third commented: "In Delhi NCR you will find the least supportive environment. They all loot in the rainy season as well. Even if we consider this loot, they are non-supportive."

A fourth said: "This is poor planning on your part. No use blaming the world for your stupidity. It's not like you didn't know it was raining since early morning. You could've left early."