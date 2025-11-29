Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Puducherry As Cyclone Ditwah Inches Closer

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry need to brace for more torrential rains as cyclone Ditwah is moving towards the Indian coast, the chief of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. The weather department has also sounded a red alert for these regions.

IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone is currently centred at the Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka and is moving towards the north-northwest direction.

"By midnight, it will be centred about 60 kilometres off the coast of Tamil Nadu," he told NDTV.

Due to its impact, sea winds around Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have reached 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 km/hour, Dr Mohapatra said.

He said that while the cyclone will cross 50 kilometres off the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow morning, its effects will be felt until evening.

The IMD chief also said that any structural damage is not expected, and the cyclone might only damage standing crops.

"Heavy rainfall was recorded in coastal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry due to its impact in the last 24 hours. We have sounded a red alert for these regions... Kerala can also experience isolated incidents of heavy to very heavy rainfall," he said.

"People living in these areas should be careful and avoid venturing out unless necessary. The rain can lead to low-lying inundation and flooding,' he added.

Dr Mohapatra said the fishermen in these states have been advised not to venture into the sea.

"Sea winds have reached speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour near the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Waves up to 8 meters high are being recorded near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," he said.

He urged the administration and people living in coastal areas to remain extremely vigilant.

The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen.