'My Partner Is Half-Indian, Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar': Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his partner Shivon Zilis is half-Indian. Appearing on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's "WTF is?" podcast, the billionaire also revealed that the middle name of one of his sons with Zilis is Sekhar, named after Indian-American physicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

" I'm not sure if you know this, but my partner Shivon is half Indian," Musk said, adding, "One of my sons with her, his middle name is Sekhar after Chandrasekhar."

Musk also revealed some of Zilis's ancestral details when Kamath asked about where she grew up. "She grew up in Canada. She was given up for adoption when she was a baby. I think her father was like an exchange student at the university or something like that," said Musk.

"I'm not sure the exact details, but you know it was kind of thing where I don't know, she was given up for adoption. But she grew up in Canada," Musk added.

Zilis joined Musk's AI company, Neuralink, in 2017 and is currently the Director of Operations and Special Projects. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Philosophy from Yale University.

Zilis has four children with Musk, twins, Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia and son Seldon Lycurgus.

Appearing on the latest episode of Kamth's podcast, Musk said that America has benefitted immensely from talented Indians.

"America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India, but that seems to be changing now," he said.

His comments come at a time when the American dream for thousands of Indians is turning sour due to rising US visa restrictions and policy unpredictability.