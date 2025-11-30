'Be A Bully': Elon Musk's Advice To Young Indian Entrepreneurs

Space and tech billionaire Elon Musk advised Indian entrepreneurs to "be a bully", adding that anyone who aims to make more than they can take has his respect.

Speaking in entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath's People of WTF podcast, Musk said, "I'm a big fan of anyone who wants to bully. So, I think anyone who wants to make more than they take has my respect."

Musk said that aspiring entrepreneurs should aim to be net contributors to society. He also likened the pursuit of money to the pursuit of happiness. "If you want to create something valuable financially, you you don't pursue that. It's best to actually pursue providing useful products and services. If you do that, money will come as a natural consequence of that as opposed to pursuing money directly," he told Zerodha co-founder Kamath.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief warned that in trying to make a business work, they should expect to "grind super hard", while a "meaningful chance of failure" lingers. "Just be focused on having the output to be worth more than the input. That are you a value creator. That's what really matters," he said.

During the poscast, Musk also touched upon various aspects like the H1-B visa program, the value added by Indians to the American ecosystem, the role of Artificial Intelligence and robotics in the future and the advent of Starlink in India.