National-Level Athlete Beaten To Death For Objecting To Indecent Behaviour

A national-level para-athlete from Haryana's Rohtak district died of his injuries two days after a group of men brutally beat him up with iron rods and hockey sticks after he objected to their alleged indecent behaviour at a wedding.

Rohit Dhankar died at Pandit BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

On the evening of November 27, the 28-year-old and his friend, Jatin, went to attend a wedding ceremony at a relative's house in Rewari Khera. At the venue, they had an argument with some of the guests from the groom's side after Dhankar objected to their unruly behaviour.

After the wedding ceremony, while they were returning to Rohtak, the car that Dhankar and his friend were travelling by was hit from behind, and they were surrounded by around 15 to 20 men. They attacked Dhankar with iron rods and hockey sticks, leaving him seriously injured. His friend somehow managed to escape the assault. The professional powerlifter was first admitted to Bhiwani General Hospital, and after his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Rohtak, where he died of his injuries.

"Rohit and I had gone to my relative's wedding. These people were using abusive language, so we objected to it. The matter was resolved after my brother-in-law intervened. However, when we left the venue after around an hour, those same men stopped our vehicle. I told them, let's talk tomorrow. But by then, they managed to open the passenger seat window where Rohit was sitting. They then hit the window glass on my side with a rod. I drove away, but they started stalking us," Jatin said.

"We had to stop the car at a railway crossing where we were surrounded by these men. One of their cars was in front of us, and three were behind our car. They caught hold of Rohit while I managed to escape," he added.

The police have detained six people in the case so far and have seized one of the vehicles used in the assault.

"Rohit and Jatin objected to the unruly behaviour by some drunk men. When they were returning to their home around 11.30 pm, they were attacked by a group of men," said investigating officer Devendra Kumar.

Rohit Dhankar was a two-time junior para national record holder and a seven-time senior para national champion. He also represented India internationally in para powerlifting. He was working as a gym trainer.

He was also honoured by former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Rohit Dhankar's uncle said. "There were around 30 to 35 bruise marks on his body. We want justice," he added.