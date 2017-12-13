Woman's Body Parts Found Scattered Near Delhi, Were Being Eaten By Dogs The body of a woman was discovered by people roaming in the area after they spotted dogs feeding on the chopped up parts. Police officials said they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

In Haryana's Rohtak, barely 60 kilometres from the national capital, a woman's body - chopped up in pieces - was found on Monday, being chewed by dogs. The police have refused to rule out the possibility of sexual assault before the brutal murder."We cannot rule that out at the moment. The body, it seems, was chopped into pieces. We have registered a case and further investigation is under progress... We are waiting for the post-mortem examination report," senior Rohtak police officer Umed Singh told news agency Press Trust of India.The police are yet to identify the woman.The incident comes three days after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutally murdered in Haryana's Hisar district. The family of the girl has alleged that the accused in the case had violated her with a wooden stick.Both these crimes come just days ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case in Delhi that shocked and enraged the country. The Nirbhaya case made international headlines and prompted the government to take a re-look at laws concerning crimes against women.