5-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Violated With Stick, Murdered In Haryana

A five-year-old girl has been allegedly raped and brutally murdered in Haryana's Hisar district. Her family, which found the body this morning, has alleged that she was violated with a wooden stick by the accused.The girl's mother says she had gone off to sleep at 9 pm yesterday along with her daughter at her home in a village in Hisar, about 160 km from New Delhi. When she woke up this morning morning, the girl wasn't besides her."I asked around the neighbourhood, later the body was found in the village," the mother said.The girl's uncle said the body had been violated. "The body was found violated with a wooden stick. There was blood everywhere, even coming out of the mouth," he said.The police say the forensics department and the dog squad have visited the crime scene. They, however, will confirm sexual assault only after the post-mortem report is out."It prima facie looks like a case of sexual assault, but we will say for certain only after the post-mortem report," said Jitender Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hisar.A Special Investigation Team has been formed and a hunt for the accused is on. "A First Information Report has been registered, SIT has been formed for thorough investigation in the case, no persons have been arrested yet," Mr Kumar added.The horrifying incident comes just a week ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case in Delhi that shocked and enraged the country and made international headlines and prompted the government to take a re-look at laws concerning crimes against women.