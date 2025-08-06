Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra Host Wedding Reception. Here's Who All Attended

Leaders from across the political spectrum gathered in the national capital on Tuesday to participate in the wedding reception of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra. The event at Hotel Lalit came a little over two months after the couple got married at a private ceremony in Germany on May 30.

At the Delhi reception, Ms Moitra was spotted in a red saree with golden embroidery and traditional gold jewellery. Mr Misra was dressed in a classic white traditional outfit with a red embroidered border.

Photos shared on social media showed Ms Moitra and Mr Misra greeting attendees and receiving blessings from colleagues and friends.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seated at the dinner table with Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan, among others.

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Virendra Singh, who represents Chandauli in the Lok Sabha, posted on X, "Attended the reception of TMC MP Mahua Moitra ji and former MP Pinaki Misra ji at Hotel Lalit. I wish them a happy married life."

Trinamool MP and Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, also extended her wishes, "Wishing beautiful bride @MahuaMoitra and Pinaki Misra every happiness at their lovely reception this evening. Big congratulations."

Wishing beautiful bride @MahuaMoitra and Pinaki Misra every happiness at their lovely reception this evening. Big congratulations ???????? pic.twitter.com/IdEnS7rZOM — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) August 5, 2025

Actress and Trinamool MP Rachna Banerjee shared moments from the event on Instagram. "Good wishes for the years to come... Stay happy," she said.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule congratulated the newlyweds, saying: "Congratulations, Mahua (@MahuaMoitra) and Pinaki! Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness!"

Congratulations Mahua (@MahuaMoitra) and Pinaki!

Wishing you a beautiful journey ahead filled with joy and happiness! pic.twitter.com/XFrt7bcCjI — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 5, 2025

Trinamool MP Saayoni Ghosh posted pictures from the event, saying, "Congratulations @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki, wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, love and laughter!"

Congratulations @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, love and laughter! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/aLfwmTzc55 — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) August 5, 2025

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was also among the guests. "To Mahua & Pinaki, Wishing the best always!" she wrote on X. Sonia Gandhi was also seen in the frame.

To Mahua & Pinaki ????

Wishing the best always ! @MahuaMoitra pic.twitter.com/5QWZu0dHiA — Priyanka Chaturvedi???????? (@priyankac19) August 5, 2025

The evening saw many reunions and candid moments among politicians. Former Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali posted, "Wonderful evening spent reconnecting with colleagues of 17th Lok Sabha, at the gracious reception hosted by @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki. An evening of conversations, camaraderie, and celebration."

He was seen with former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Wonderful evening spent reconnecting with colleagues of 17th Lok Sabha, Shri @yadavakhilesh Shri @revanth_anumula and Shri @BhagwantMann at the gracious reception hosted by @MahuaMoitra and @OfPinaki . An evening of conversations, camaraderie, and celebration. pic.twitter.com/PJ0ilnSld1 — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) August 5, 2025

DMK MP Thangapandian, Dr T Sumathy Alias Thamizhachi shared, "Today in New Delhi, I attended and offered my congratulations at the wedding reception of the distinguished Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal, Ms. Mahua Moitra, and Mr. Pinaki Mishra..."

Ms Moitra, known for her fiery parliamentary speeches, is a two-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar.

Mr Misra, a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and alumnus of St Stephen's College and Delhi University, first entered the Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket.