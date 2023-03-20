Mystery Of Human Body Parts In Drain Baffles Cops In Delhi, Noida

Police said that an investigation is underway. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has contacted its Noida counterparts, who have recovered severed body parts from a drain in Sector 8, over the recovery of some human body parts close to a Rapid Metro construction site in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police found a human skull, wrist bones and other small bones in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on Saturday, the officials said. The Noida Police recovered severed arms and legs earlier last week.

Police received information at 11.56 am about human body parts found near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Ring Road, adjoining the flyover in the area of construction site of Rapid Metro, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

After reaching the spot, it was found that some human body parts -- in various stages of decomposition -- and a bunch of hair were found, the DCP said.

The crime scene was inspected and the remains have been transferred to AIIMS Trauma centre for further proceeding and search is being made to fix the identity of the recovered human body, Mr Deo said.

Another Delhi Police officer said the recovered bones have cut marks and it seems the person was hit in the head. However, police said, they have not been able to ascertain the sequence of events which could have led to the incident since there has been no witness so far.

Preliminary enquiry has suggested that the body must have been dumped two-three days ago and the murder could have been committed at least two weeks ago. But no CCTV footage related to the incident has been found so far, he said.

"To identify the deceased, we contacted Noida Police which on Thursday recovered severed arms and legs from a drain in Sector 8. We suspect that the accused must have dumped different body parts at different places after killing the victim," the officer. It is yet to be ascertained if the bones recovered from Delhi match with that of Noida, police said, adding that post-mortem will be conducted along with a forensic examination to verify it.

Prima facie, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said, adding that further investigation is being carried out.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)